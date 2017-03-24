Dunkin’ Donuts Changes
Say it isn't so! Dunkin' Donuts reported this week that one of their most popular drinks is being replaced.
Say it isn't so! Dunkin' Donuts reported this week that one of their most popular drinks is being replaced.
Kentucky's American Red Cross is celebrating 10 years on Saturday, March 25. Our Red Cross Chapter in Owensboro will host the Owensboro Home Fire Campaign.
Mayor Tom Watson says there's really no way around a tax increase for Owensboro residents.
We announced this morning that country superstar, Alan Jackson, is bringing his Honky Tonk Highway Tour to the Ford Center on Friday, August 25.
Do not adjust your set. Brent and I are reminiscing about how you watched HBO back in the day...when you weren't paying for it.
Say it isn't so! It was reported this week that one of the most popular drinks at Dunkin' Donuts is being replaced.
I love it when Brent Gardner walks into the WBKR studio and begins a sentence with, "Remember when...?"
Cuts in community programs have already been announced and now Mayor Tom Watson says there's really no way around a tax increase for Owensboro residents. Brad Byrd sat down with Mayor Watson to discuss our future.
It's almost time for high school graduations! And Daviess County Public Schools have released the official schedule for our local graduations.
Kentucky's American Red Cross is celebrating 10 years on Saturday, March 25. In honor of this celebration, our Red Cross Chapter released it will be hosting the Owensboro Home Fire Campaign.
We announced this morning that country superstar, Alan Jackson, is bringing his Honky Tonk Highway Tour to the Ford Center on Friday, August 25.
If you're looking for me this weekend you know where I'll be! Pigtails & Cowlicks Children's Consignment Sale takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center. If you have children you do not want to miss this amazing sale!
Anytime you can get a behind the scenes look at a team, a celebrity, a singer, there could be some juicy stuff. When the UK Men's Basketball team was presented with various photos, some from this past season, it got funny pretty fast. Watch!
When I was a kid, I got an Orange Julius from one of those mall stands in Evansville. The vendor told me what was in it, so I went home and tried to make one.
The Holiday Drive-In is set to open for the season on Friday, March 31st! And they've released the list of movies that will be playing for opening weekend!
As one school year starts to wind down, Daviess County Public Schools are helping parents and students prepare and get signed up for another. Next week, the school system will open online registration for the 2017-2018 school year.
Two beautiful girls, who are orphans from Colombia, can’t wait to come to the United States to their very own forever family & home. You can help support this mission and eat some amazing food!
It drives me crazy to have to pass someone on the right. Why would someone drive in the left lane if he or she is going to drive slowly?